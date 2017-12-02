Leon Goretzka: Man Utd targeting Schalke midfielder

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

The Germany international, aged 22, is out of contract at the end of the season and stalling over a new deal, despite being offered a contract extension that would make him the best-paid player in Schalke’s history.

He will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Germany from January 1, and will be able to join overseas clubs on a free transfer on July 1.

Goretzka came through the ranks at VfL Bochum, and joined Schalke in 2013. He has since clocked up 128 appearances and four goals for the Gelsenkirchen club.

The versatile midfielder can play centrally or out wide. He has been deployed with success as a defensive midfielder, left or right winger and playmaker. His five goals last season was a career best to date, but he has already scored four this season.

Goretzka has 12 caps and six goals for Germany.