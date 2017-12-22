Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson suffers torn hamstring vs Arsenal

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has torn his hamstring in the opening stages of this evening’s Premier League game against Arsenal.

The skipper pulled up after chasing back to challenge Gunners star Mesut Ozil inside the first 10 minutes of the Friday night clash at the Emirates Stadium.

He sat on the turf at the next break of play and was replaced by substitute James Milner in the 11th minute.

While Henderson was receiving treatment, the gestures exchanged between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his staff seemed to confirm that a hamstring tear was suspected. The German boss made a snapping motion on the touchline as he sort clarification that the injury was as serious as he suspected.

Henderson hobbled off the pitch clutching the back of his right leg.

It is now almost certain that he will miss the entire festive programme and possibly sidelined until February.

The Reds face Swansea City on Boxing Day, Leicester City on December 30 and Burnley on New Year’s Day. They then face Everton in a Merseyside derby in the FA Cup third round on January 5.