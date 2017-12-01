Liverpool contract rebel Emre Can says it’s not about money

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can insists he is not holding out for more money in his contract standoff with the club.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal. He has been linked with a transfer to Italian champions Juventus when his contract expires on July 1 and would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Bianconeri from January 1.

With just a month to agree until he could agree a move to Juve or any other club outside England, Can has claimed that his contract standoff is not over salary.

He did offer some hope that he could yet commit to a new contract at Anfield.

Asked whether he would still be a Liverpool player next season, Can told the Liverpool Echo: “Why do you ask me this? Really, I concentrate on this season and let my agent handle all the rest.”

Pressed as to whether his refusal to commit related to him wanting a release clause in any future deal, he replied: “It is not about money, that’s all I can say.

“Yes I could (sign a pre-contract with another club next month), but tomorrow I could also sign for Liverpool. We’ll see.”