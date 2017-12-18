Liverpool cool interest in Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are set to end their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk unless the south-coast club lower their £70m valuation, according to the Irish Independent.

The Dutch centre-back was strongly linked with a move to Anfield last summer. But the Reds issued a statement in which they apologised to Southampton and announced the end of their interest in Van Dijk after the Saint threatened to report them for tapping up the former Celtic man.

Despite the statement, rumours persisted that manager Jurgen Klopp was still hopeful of adding Van Dijk to his squad. Those links have resurfaced in recent days, with Chelsea and Manchester City also tipped to make moves to sign the 26-year-old.

But Anfield insiders are reportedly briefing that they will not be able to compete with their big-spending Premier League rivals’ financial muscle and will not make a move unless Southampton lower their demands.

Alternative defensive targets are now under consideration ahead of the January transfer window.