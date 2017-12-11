Liverpool draw Porto in Champions League last-16

Liverpool have been drawn against Porto in the Champions League last-16.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are rewarded with a decent draw after topping their group.

Porto finished second in their group behind Turkish side Besiktas. They had a record of three wins, one draw and two defeats from a group that also include RB Leipzig and Monaco.

Liverpool and Porto have met on four occasions in the past, with the Reds winning twice at Anfield and drawing both games in Portugal. Their previous meetings were in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup and the 2007/08 Champions League group stages.