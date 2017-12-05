Liverpool face Everton in FA Cup third round Merseyside derby

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton have been drawn against each other in the FA Cup third round.

The derby is the undoubted highlight of the third round draw, which was made last night.

A kick-off slot has not yet been announced, but third round ties are being played on the weekend of January 6 and 7.

The draw mirrors this weekend’s fixture when the two sides will meet at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Strangely, Liverpool have never beaten Everton in an FA Cup tie at Anfield. Manager Jurgen Klopp and his players will hope to remedy that next month.

The draw also means that new Toffees boss Sam Allardyce faces two Merseyside derbies in his first two months in charge at Goodison Park.

Full FA Cup third round draw

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry City v Stoke City

Newport County v Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Port Vale or Yeovil Town v Bradford City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby County

Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion

Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Norwich City v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday