Liverpool face Everton in FA Cup third round Merseyside derby
Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton have been drawn against each other in the FA Cup third round.
The derby is the undoubted highlight of the third round draw, which was made last night.
A kick-off slot has not yet been announced, but third round ties are being played on the weekend of January 6 and 7.
The draw mirrors this weekend’s fixture when the two sides will meet at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.
Strangely, Liverpool have never beaten Everton in an FA Cup tie at Anfield. Manager Jurgen Klopp and his players will hope to remedy that next month.
The draw also means that new Toffees boss Sam Allardyce faces two Merseyside derbies in his first two months in charge at Goodison Park.
Full FA Cup third round draw
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
Watford v Bristol City
Birmingham City v Burton Albion
Liverpool v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United
Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan
Coventry City v Stoke City
Newport County v Leeds United
Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town
Port Vale or Yeovil Town v Bradford City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Brentford v Notts County
Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons
Manchester United v Derby County
Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion
Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City
Cardiff City v Mansfield Town
Manchester City v Burnley
Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City
Stevenage v Reading
Newcastle United v Luton Town
Millwall v Barnsley
Fulham v Southampton
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Norwich City v Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday