Liverpool flew a team of doctors to Southampton to beat Man City to Virgil van Dijk signing

Liverpool dispatched a team of doctors to Southampton to ensure they won the race for Virgil van Dijk, according to the Liverpool Echo.

It was announced yesterday evening that Van Dijk, aged 26, is joining Jurgen Klopp’s Reds next month in a £75m deal.

But the Netherlands international was also linked with a move to table-topping Manchester City in recent weeks, so Liverpool had to act fast to ensure they got their man.

The Anfield club were reportedly worried that City were about to hijack their deal for the former Celtic man, so they flew a medical team to Bournemouth airport on Wednesday morning.

The doctors were on the south coast and able to conduct a medical on Van Dijk as soon as negotiations between the two clubs were finalised. There were no delays and Van Dijk passed his medical, so the deal was tied up before City had any opportunity to intervene.