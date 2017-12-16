Liverpool leading race to sign West Ham starlet Domingos Quina

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign West Ham United youngster Domingos Quina, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers are reportedly reportedly prepared to cash-in on the 18-year-old starlet, who is tipped as one of the Premier League’s brightest prospects.

Portugal Under-20 international Quina is unlikely to make an impact on David Moyes’ relegation-threatened first team this season and the east Londoners are ready to listen to offers.

Liverpool are said to have concrete interest in Quina and be at the front of the queue to sign him.

The talented midfielder joined West Ham from Chelsea’s academy for nothing in 2016, so the Irons stand to make a huge profit on a players who has only been on their books for a year.

Quina, who is tipped as future Portugal international, has made four senior appearances for West Ham, all of which came from the bench.