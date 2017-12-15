Liverpool and Man City battling to sign Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head for the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds were expected to sign the Dutch centre-back in the last transfer window, but the deal collapsed when the Saints accused them of tapping up Van Dijk. They apologised and officially ended their interest in the former Celtic player.

But Van Dijk is reportedly still a target for the Anfield club.

They face an uphill battle to sign him thought, because Pep Guardiola’s table-topping City are also in the running.

Guardiola has spoken of the necessity to strengthen his defence in the January transfer window. The long-term injury sustained by left-back Benjamin Mendy, the recent layoff of centre-back John Stones due to a hamstring injury and captain Vincent Kompany’s ongoing struggles with muscle problems have stretched City’s defensive resources.

With the unfavoured Eliaquim Mangala forced into action as a substitute during the recent derby win over Manchester United, City will reportedly move to sign Van Dijk.