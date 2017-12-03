Liverpool plot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

Liverpool are planning a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Sunday Express.

The Gabon international, aged 28, has been a star performer for the Bundesliga side in recent seasons, but has found himself subject to club disciplinary action for off-field issues, including being late for training.

Having had a transfer request rejected in the summer, Aubameyang could be offloaded in the January transfer window, despite having started the season with 17 goals in 19 games.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who coached Aubameyang at Dortmund, is now planning a reunion at Anfield.

But he faces competition from Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, who is keen to provide more competition for club record signing Alvaro Morata and is said to be interested in Aubameyang.

If Klopp gets his man, he could allow his own wantaway forward, England international Daniel Sturridge, leave in the winter window in search of regular playing time ahead of next summer’s World Cup.