Liverpool sign Virgil van Dijk for £75m

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch centre-back will join the Reds on January 1 in a £75m deal, which is a world record for a defender.

Van Dijk was strongly linked with a move to Anfield last summer, but the Reds apologised and ended their pursuit after the Saints accused them of making an illegal approach.

He handed in a transfer request and was frozen out at St Mary’s. Although he was gradually reintegrated to the first-team squad, he had been absent from manager Mauricio Pellegrino’s matchday squad for recent games.

Pellegrino had hinted that a January transfer was on the cards.

Van Dijk, aged 26, only signed a new six-year contract last year, having joined the Saints from Scottish champions Celtic for £13m in September 2015. But he had been determined to make a move to Anfield and has now got that.

He will not Liverpool’s trip to Burnley on Monday because his new club will not be able to register him as their player before the game.