Liverpool and Spurs told to pay £53m for Federico Chiesa

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been warned they must stump up £53m to land Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

The 20-year-old is reportedly a transfer target for the Premier League rivals, but La Viola will demand a huge fee in order to part with their prize asset.

Chiesa, who is the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa, has been earmarked as a summer signing for Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino.

The youngster has earned rave reviews for his displays in Serie A so far this season

His efforts had also attracted the attention of Juventus and Roma, but his asking price is likely to rule Fiorentina’s Serie A rivals out of the running to sign him.

Chiesa has been on Fiorentina’s books since 2007. He made his first team debut at the start of the 2016/17 season and has since clocked up 48 senior appearances and eight goals for the club.