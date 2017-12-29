Liverpool in talks over transfer for striker

Liverpool have opened talks with Wolfsburg over the permanent transfer of striker Divock Origi, according to ESPN.

Belgium international Origi is already on a season-long loan in Germany, but the Bundesliga club are keen to extend his stay beyond the current campaign.

There was no permanent option included in the loan deal that took Origi to Wolfsburg last summer, so the two clubs are negotiating a deal from scratch.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in 15 league games for Wolfsburg to date.

Origi joined the Reds from French side Lille in 2014 after impressing at the World Cup in Brazil, but only linked up with his new club in 2015.

His contract at Anfield expires in June 2019, so next summer will be Liverpool’s last chance to cash-in on Origi if they no longer want to keep hold of him.

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe indicated that finances could yet be a stumbling block for his club. After initial talks with Anfield sporting director Michael Edwards, Rebbe observed that the Merseyside club were “merchants, not Samaritans”.