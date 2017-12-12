Liverpool team news ahead of West Brom game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his team news ahead of tomorrow’s game against West Bromwich Albion.

He confirmed that England international Adam Lallana is back in full training and ready to return to action. Klopp now has to decide how to reintegrate a player who has been sidelined since pre-season.

The Reds boss revealed that left-back Alberto Moreno will be missing again. The Spanish is to undergo further assessment on his injury.

Klopp revealed: “He’s not ready, for certain. We send him to different doctors to know a little bit more but it’s possible it’s not that long. It’s not decided.”

Andy Robertson is likely to continue to deputise after starting the Merseyside derby.

Defender Joel Matip also remains sidelined due to injury.