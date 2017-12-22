Liverpool tipped to sign Basel centre-back Manuel Akanji

Basel defender Manuel Akanji is a transfer target for Liverpool, according to The Independent.

The Reds are reportedly the favourites to sign the 22-year-old centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face competition from his former club Borussia Dortmund, but Liverpool’s patience is tipped to stand them in good stead.

Basel ware keen to keep hold of Akanji for the remainder of the current season having qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Liverpool have no issue with that and are happy to bide their time until the summer transfer window.

Struggling Dortmund are pushing for a January deal, with sporting director Michael Zorc having earmarked Akanji as a player with the pace to address the Bundesliga side’s vulnerability to the counter attack.

Zorc is said to have met his Basel counterparts on at least three occasions.

Liverpool are still in the market for a new centre-back after missing out on Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk last summer.

Switzerland international Akanji – an ever-present this season – is under contract until June 2021.