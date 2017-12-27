Liverpool’s Jon Flanagan charged with assault

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has been charged with common assault following an incident in Liverpool city centre.

The right-back, aged 24, was arrested in the early hours of December 22 and has now been charged.

He is due to appear in caught to face the charge next week.

Flanagan, from Cressington, Liverpool was arrested after police were called to Duke Street in the city centre at around 3.20am last Friday.

He was questioned by officers, charged with Section 39 Common Assault and released on conditional bail.

A Merseyside police spokeswoman said: “Merseyside Police can confirm that Jonathan Patrick Flanagan, aged 24, from Cressington in Liverpool has been charged with Section 39 common assault following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday, December 22.”

The one-cap England international’s only appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season came in the Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester City. He spent last season on loan at Burnley, where he made 10 Premier League appearances.

He was a regular in the Reds team that challenged for the title under Brendan Rodgers in 2013/14 and has made 51 first team appearances for the Merseysiders to date.