Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will be in Ghana the day before Everton clash

Liverpool have given permission for wingers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to travel to Ghana the night before next month’s FA Cup third round clash with Everton.

The Merseyside derby is the plum tie of the round, but the Reds will have a far from ideal build-up to the game.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Salah and Mane have been told they can allowed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year award ceremony in Accra on January 4.

Egypt international Salah and Senegalese star Mane make up two of the three-man shortlist for the award and have been given permission to attend, despite the ceremony being held just 24 hours before kick-off against the Toffees at Anfield.

Liverpool are reportedly planning to charter a private jet to carry out the whistle-stop 7,000-mile round trip in order to get their stars to and from the ceremony as quickly as possible.