Louis van Gaal says Man Utd are more boring under Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says the team are more boring to watch since Jose Mourinho took over from him.

The veteran Dutch coach was regularly criticised by fans and ex-players during his time in charge at Old Trafford for the style of football served up and a perceived lack of entertainment on offer.

But Van Gaal reckons things have deteriorated since Mourinho took charge in 2016.

He says the style of play adopted by United under him was attacking and cites the defensive tactics adopted by opponents as evidence of attacking intent.

Although he accepts the football his United team played was not appreciated in England, he thinks Mourinho’s defensive football is worse and questioned the lack of criticism for the “boring” displays.

He told Dutch broadcaster Fox Sports: “If you ask me how did I do at United, I will say it was my best year ever, given the circumstances I was working under.

“We played football that was quite alright. But it’s not football that is appreciated in England.

“And yet, right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it’s far more boring football.

“What United produce now is defensive football. I always played attacking football. The proof is that the opposition were always parking the bus.

“They don’t do that now because Jose Mourinho plays so defensive.”