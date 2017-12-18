Louis van Gaal touts Premier League return to challenge Man Utd

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has hinted he would like to coach one of their Premier League rivals – because he would like the chance to stick it to his former club.

Van Gaal, who was sacked by United last year with one season still to run on his three-year contract at Old Trafford, said he would be tempted to join a big English club.

The 66-year-old indicated that his club coaching career is over, but then made an exception for the Premier League big boys. And the motivation for that exception seemed pretty clear.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Van Gaal said: “I’m probably not going to train a club anymore, or if I do it has to be a big English club. I’d like to challenge Manchester [United] a bit more.”

It is the former Bayern Munich, Barcelona, AZ Alkmaar and Netherlands coach’s second pop at United in the last couple weeks. He recently claimed on television that United are more boring to watch under his successor Jose Mourinho than they were during his time in charge.