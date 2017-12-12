Luke Shaw demanding £5m pay-off from Man Utd

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is demanding a £5m pay-off from the club to leave in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The England international, aged 22, is widely expected to leave Old Trafford, where he is well down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

Despite winning man of the match during a rare start in the recent Champions League game against CSKA Moscow, he has no long-term future at United. Mourinho currently favours makeshift winger Ashley Young at left-back over Shaw, who at one stage appeared likely to be England’s left-back for the foreseeable future.

Newcastle United are among a number of Premier League and European clubs interested in signing him.

Mourinho would like to sell Shaw and invest the money in a new signing. But the former Southampton man knows he is unlikely to see his current £130,000-a-week contract matched elsewhere and is therefore seeking a settlement from the Red Devils.

United are reportedly willing to pay around £2m to get Shaw off their books, but the full-back wants a figure closer to his £7m annual salary.