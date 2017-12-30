Malcom: Spurs make £31m bid for Man Utd target

Tottenham Hotspur have made a £31m bid for Bordeaux winger Malcom, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

But the €35m offer has been rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit, who are apparently informing the player’s suitors that there is only a slim chance of him leaving in the upcoming transfer window.

The Brazilian starlet, aged 20, has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

Despite the United links, it is Spurs who made the first move ahead of the January window opening next week. The report claims United are yet to make a concrete approach for the player, but acknowledges he is a target for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The former Corinthians man, who can play anywhere across the attacking midfield line, is under contract with Bordeaux until June 2021.

Malcom moved to France in January 2016 for an undisclosed fee. He has scored seven goals in 18 league appearances so far this season.