Man City coach suffers head wound after bottle incident with Man Utd star

Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta suffered a cut to the head after being hit by a bottle launched by Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Spanish outlet Cadena SER.

The former Arsenal midfielder was left with a wound above his eye after being hit by a bottle thrown by Lukaku, the report claims.

The incident was reportedly part of a wider fracas involving players and coaching staff from both teams.

United manager Jose Mourinho is said to have visited the City dressing room to tell them to tone down their celebrations after a 1-2 win in the top-of-the-table clash.

He allegedly made a comment in Portuguese that was heard by Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, sparking a row between them that ended in Mourinho being showered in milk and water.

The Daily Mirror says City deny that claim.

But it quotes eye witnesses as saying there was a rush of people towards the door of the away dressing room as the incident unfolded.