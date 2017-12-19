Man City suggest Marouane Fellaini is not a football player

An official Manchester City Twitter account has taken a cheeky pop at rivals Manchester United by suggesting that their midfielder Marouane Fellaini is not a football player.

City’s French account, @ManCityFra, shared a photo of winger Leroy Sane training in the fog yesterday and invited people to guess who it was.

When one Twitter user jokingly suggested the curly hairdo in the mist belonged to Fellaini, City responded: “No it’s a football player.”

Si vous trouvez qui est caché par le brouillard, vous êtes injouable… pic.twitter.com/vzMZgqLODo — Manchester City (@ManCityFra) December 18, 2017

Non il s’agit d’un joueur de football. — Manchester City (@ManCityFra) December 18, 2017

Sane was training ahead of City’s EFL Cup quarter-final at Leicester City tonight.

UPDATE: This tweet has now been deleted, but you can see the posts by City’s account below.