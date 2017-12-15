Man City vs Spurs team news

Top-of-the-table Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the pick of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Man City team news

#PEP: @VincentKompany is much better. He has a little problem. I don’t know if tomorrow he will be fit but hopefully in the next days he will be ready. — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 15, 2017

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is an injury doubt for tomorrow’s game against Spurs.

The Belgian limped off in the derby win at Manchester United. Coach Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious, but could keep him out this weekend.

John Stones (hamstring) is one or two weeks away from his return to action, while Benjamin Mendy (knee) is still out with his long-term injury.

Kyle Walker, who was rested in midweek, could return to make his first appearance against his former club.

Spurs team news

Tottenham Hotspur will be without the suspended Davinson Sanchez, who was sent-off against Watford last weekend.

Long-term injury absentees Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are still sidelined, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino does not have any fresh injury problems ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Dele Alli and Mousa Dembele could return after being rested in midweek.