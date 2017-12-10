Man Utd and Spurs tracking full-back Philipp Max

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs tracking Augsburg left-back Philipp Max, according to the Daily Mail.

They have reportedly joined Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton in making checks on the 24-year-old.

Max was a member of the Germany side that won a silver medal at the Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and is touted as an possible surprise selection for Joachim Low’s World Cup squad, despite having not yet won his first cap for the senior squad.

His consistent performances in the Bundesliga this term have seen him tipped for a call-up, as well as attracting the attention of his English suitors.

Although predominantly used as a left-back, he can play in a more advanced role and has created a lot of goals already this season.

Max signed a new contract earlier this year and is now tied to Augsburg until June 2022.