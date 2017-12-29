Man Utd bid £70m plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Paulo Dybala

Manchester United have had a bid for Juventus star Paulo Dybala rejected, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils reportedly offered £70m in cash, plus out-of-favour attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, for the Argentine star.

Italian champions Juve are said to be holding out for an £86m cash deal.

That’s the same price as fellow United target Antoine Griezmann’s buy-out clause at Atletico Madrid. Recent reports have suggested that United boss Jose Mourinho was not planning to rival Barcelona for Griezmann’s signing because he believes there is better value for money elsewhere.

It appears Juve will try to ensure Dybala is not available as a cheaper option.

The 24-year-old moved to Turin from Palermo in 2015.

He started the current season in excellent form, but has been dropped for Juve’s last two Serie A games. The official reason for his absence was poor displays in training, but it has been against a backdrop of rumours that his brother Mariano – recently appointed as his agent – has been trying to engineer a move to Paris Saint-Germain.