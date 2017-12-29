Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho confirms a starter for Southampton game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has announced one-eleventh of his starting lineup for tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Southampton.

The Red Devils boss told reporters at his pre-match press conference that he would not be able to rest striker Romelu Lukaku for the game against the Saints.

Mourinho pointed out that Lukaku has played all 20 of United’s Premier League games to date and said he had to be grateful that the Belgium international had stayed fit for so long. But he still isn’t inclined to let the former Everton man put his feet up.

Asked whether he could rest Lukaku against the Saints, he replied: “No, I can’t.”

Fellow forward Anthony Martial, who missed the Boxing Day draw against Burnley due to a knock was seen back in training yesterday and could come back into the squad for the Southampton game.

Michael Carrick, Eric Bailly, Maroune Fellaini and Antonio Valencia are all still out, while Chris Smalling (groin) and Matteo Darmian (knock) are doubts.