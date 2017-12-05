Man Utd confident of signing Danny Rose from Spurs

Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose in a £50m deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Manager Jose Mourinho is now hopeful of installing the 27-year-old England international as his first-choice left-back. Makeshift winger Ashley Young currently occupies that position, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian all down the pecking order.

But Mourinho is unsure whether the deal will be done next month or in the summer transfer window, the report claims.

United were keen to sign Rose in the last transfer window. The former Leeds United youngster gave an interview in August in which he criticised Spurs’ ambition, wage structure and transfer policy, and suggested he wanted to be nearer his family in the north of England.

But Rose had not shaken off the knee injury that had kept him out of action since January until after the transfer deadline.