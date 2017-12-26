Man Utd confident of signing Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are confident of completing a deal to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to the Daily Star.

Manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly set his sights on the 24-year-old Argentine and believes he will be able to bring him to Old Trafford next summer in a £60m deal.

Dybala joined Juve from Palermo for £30m in 2015. He established himself as one of world football’s top talents in his first season in Turin.

Mourinho is said to be keen to add Dybala’s pace, technique and creativity to his side. His arrival would raise further questions over Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s futures at the club.

Known as La Joya, or the Jewel, Dybala has 12 caps for Argentina. His role for the national team has so far been limited by their wealth of attacking riches, but he is expected to be part of the squad for next summer’s World Cup.

With Mourinho always keen to do his business early, Dybala could also be a United player before Russia 2018 gets underway.