Man Utd demand £35m fee for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United a £35m fee for out-of-favour attacking midfield Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to the Daily Mail.

The Armenia international looks set to leave the Red Devils are falling out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho. The pair are reported to have rowed at the club’s Carrington training ground after Mourinho slammed Mkhitaryan for his substitute appearance against Brighton in a video analysis session in front of the squad.

Italian side Inter Milan are reportedly registered their interest, but they already need to sell in order to comply with Financial Fair Play. United’s £35m valuation could scupper Inter’s plans to sign Mkhitaryan.

The Red Devils paid £27m to sign the 28-year-old from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, so they would turn a slight profit if they manage to achieve their valuation.

Mkhitaryan has only shown flashes of his best form since arriving at Old Trafford.

A return to Dortmund, where he flourished, is another option, but is doubtful the Bundesliga side would consider paying more than they received for him.