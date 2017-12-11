Man Utd draw Sevilla in Champions League last-16

Manchester United have been drawn against Sevilla in the Champions League last-16.

The Spanish side were opponents of United’s fierce rivals Liverpool in the group stages.

They drew both their games against the Reds – memorably fighting back from 0-3 down to draw 3-3 in their home game – but ultimately finished behind Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo underwent treatment for prostate cancer shortly after the conclusion of the group stages and is currently recovering at home.

United and Sevilla have never previously met in competitive fixtures.