Man Utd end Antoine Griezmann interest

Manchester United will not bid for Antoine Griezmann next month, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Red Devils have reportedly ended their interest in the France international, which could pave the way for him to join La Liga leaders Barcelona when the January transfer window opens.

Atletico recently reported the Catalan giants to FIFA over an alleged illegal approach to their player.

Griezmann, aged 26, was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but ultimately decided to stay with Atletico due to the fact that their transfer ban, which expires next month, would have prevented them from signing a replacement.

But with former Chelsea player Diego Costa waiting in the wings, he is now tipped to move on.

Marca’s report claims it was United’s hierarchy rather than manager Jose Mourinho who was pushing for a deal in the last transfer window. While Mourinho would like Griezmann in his squad, he has reservations over the fee, which he believes could be spent more effectively elsewhere.