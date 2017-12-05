Man Utd face Derby in FA Cup third round

Manchester United have been drawn against Championship side Derby County in the FA Cup third round.

The Red Devils will host the Rams at Old Trafford on the weekend of January, 6-7, 2018.

The two sides last met in the 2015/16 season in the FA Cup fourth round. United were 1-3 winners at the iPro Stadium on that occasion, with Wayne Rooney, Daley Blind and Juan Mata scoring to ease the pressure on then manager Louis van Gaal.

The cup tie falls after United’s New Year’s Day game against Everton at Goodison Park. After the game against Derby, Jose Mourinho’s side will not be in action again until the Premier League game against Stoke City on Monday, January 15.

Full FA Cup third round draw

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry City v Stoke City

Newport County v Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Port Vale or Yeovil Town v Bradford City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby County

Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion

Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Norwich City v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday