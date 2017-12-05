Man Utd face Derby in FA Cup third round
Manchester United have been drawn against Championship side Derby County in the FA Cup third round.
The Red Devils will host the Rams at Old Trafford on the weekend of January, 6-7, 2018.
The two sides last met in the 2015/16 season in the FA Cup fourth round. United were 1-3 winners at the iPro Stadium on that occasion, with Wayne Rooney, Daley Blind and Juan Mata scoring to ease the pressure on then manager Louis van Gaal.
The cup tie falls after United’s New Year’s Day game against Everton at Goodison Park. After the game against Derby, Jose Mourinho’s side will not be in action again until the Premier League game against Stoke City on Monday, January 15.
Full FA Cup third round draw
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
Watford v Bristol City
Birmingham City v Burton Albion
Liverpool v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United
Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan
Coventry City v Stoke City
Newport County v Leeds United
Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town
Port Vale or Yeovil Town v Bradford City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Brentford v Notts County
Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons
Manchester United v Derby County
Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion
Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City
Cardiff City v Mansfield Town
Manchester City v Burnley
Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City
Stevenage v Reading
Newcastle United v Luton Town
Millwall v Barnsley
Fulham v Southampton
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Norwich City v Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday