Man Utd favour Alex Sandro over Danny Rose, ready to rival Chelsea for Brazilian left-back

Manchester United have made Juventus left-back Alex Sandro their top left-back target, according to the Daily Record.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose in recent months, but have reportedly now made Sandro their no.1 option.

United are now set to go head-to-head with manager Jose Mourinho’s former club Chelsea for the Brazil international.

Sandro, aged 26, was one of Blues head coach Antonio Conte’s top targets in the last transfer window, but Juve refused to sell and Conte made a deadline day move to land Davide Zappacosta from Torino instead.

Mourinho is said to believe the former Porto player would improve his team in attack and defence.

Sandro has reportedly told Serie A champions Juventus that he wants to make a move to the Premier League.

His coach Max Allegri says he will only be sold mid-season if Juve receive a “really crazy offer”. But with Mourinho reportedly being given a €90m kitty to invest in his squad next month, that is a possibility.