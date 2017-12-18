Man Utd give go-ahead for £60m January bid for Juventus’ Alex Sandro

Manchester United have been given the green light to launch a £60m bid for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Brazil international, who has been strongly linked with United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea since the last transfer window, will reportedly make their offer when the transfer window opens in the new year.

Italian champions Juve turned down a £65m bid from Chelsea in the summer. But with Alex Sandro having suffered a severe loss of form and fallen out with members of the Turin club’s hierarchy since failing to get his move to Stamford Bridge, they are tipped to cut their losses and sell him.

The report claims the former Porto man, aged 27, had his head turned by Antonio Conte’s interest and has become unsettled.

Left-back is a problem position for United boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach currently favours converted winger Ashley Young as his first-choice.