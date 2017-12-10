Man Utd linked with £95m bid for midfielder

Manchester United are lining up a £95m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to the Sunday Express.

We recently told you that United boss Jose Mourinho had sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old Serbian in action. It appears those scouting missions have led to the Red Devils firming up their interest because a bid is now said to be on the cards.

The report claims Mourinho has decided he wants to bring Milinkovic-Savic to Old Trafford next summer.

But he will have to break United’s club record to do so. Milinkovic-Savic will command a bigger fee than the then world record £89.3m they splashed out to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in August 2016.

Lazio paid just £16m to sign Milinkovic-Savic from Belgian side Genk in 2015, but interest from United, Manchester City and Juve means they will be able to demand a huge fee for his sale.

The young midfielder could team up with compatriot Nemanja Matic if he makes the move to United.