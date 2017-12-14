Man Utd linked with Inter Milan’s Joao Mario

Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Serie A side bought the Portugal international from Sporting Lisbon for €40m in August 2016.

Inter would want to recoup that fee if the 24-year-old is sold.

United boss Jose Mourinho would reportedly consider offering either Juan Mata or Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a makeweight in a part-exchange deal. Armenia international Mkhitaryan is currently unable to earn a place in Mourinho’s 18-man matchday squad.

Mourinho’s compatriot Joao Mario would offer a very different option to Mkhitaryan.

Any deal is said to be in its very early stages, with no direct negotiations currently taking place. Instead, all involved parties are reportedly being sounded out via intermediaries.

Joao Mario, who turns 25 next month, was a regular for Portugal at all youth levels and has 31 caps for the senior team. He was part of the squad that won Euro 2016.