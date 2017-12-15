Man Utd make enquiry for Chelsea’s Willian

Manchester United have made an enquiry for Chelsea midfielder Willian, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have reportedly approached the Blues about a January deal for the Brazil international. Manager Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with a player he brought to Stamford Bridge in 2013.

Chelsea are said to be reluctant to let the 29-year-old leave the club mid-season, despite his bit-part role for Antonio Conte’s side so far this season.

The report claims they will only let Willian move on next month if they receive an extraordinary offer for him.

And United’s approach comes as Willian publicly stated he is happy at Stamford Bridge and not seeking a move elsewhere. He commented on speculation over his future after starting and scoring in the midweek win at Huddersfield Town.

But he is said to be frustrated at his lacks of starts and knows that Mourinho remains an admirer.