Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal target Jonny Evans tipped for January transfer

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans is set to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to the BBC.

The Baggies have failed to convince their captain, aged 29, to sign a new contract and are now set to cash-in on the sought-after centre-back.

Evans will enter the final 18 months of his contract next month, so West Brom are tipped to offload him before his value dips nearer to the end of the contract.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester City were all linked with £20m-plus bids in the last transfer window, but were rebuffed by the Baggies.

They have reportedly now been joined in the race for Evans by the Northern Ireland international’s former club Manchester United. Jose Mourinho is said to view the decision to offload Evans as a mistake by predecessor Louis van Gaal.

In the summer, West Brom were holding out for a £30m fee for Evans, but could be forced to accept offers closer to the £20m mark given his contract situation.