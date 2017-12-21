Man Utd and Man City face no action over post-match clashes

Manchester United and Manchester City will face no disciplinary action over their post-match clashes after the derby game earlier this month.

There was a melee inside and around the City dressing room after their 1-2 win in the top-of-the-table clash at Old Trafford.

United manager Jose Mourinho had milk and water poured over him, and was hit by a drinks bottle, after reportedly going to the away dressing room to complain about City’s apparently disrespectful celebrations.

That sparked a ruckus in which City coach Mikel Arteta suffered a cut above his eye from another drinks bottle.

But the FA said today that after considering evidence from both clubs and independent eyewitnesses no further action would be taken against either club or any individuals.

Mourinho will also face no action over his pre-match comments.

The FA had asked the United boss to clarify what he had meant when he told reporters at his press conference that it only take a “little bit of wind” for City players to go to ground.