Man Utd open talks over £33m Malcom signing

Manchester United have opened talks to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom and are ready to pay £33m to land him, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are reportedly in negotiations to sign the 20-year-old, with a deal to buy the Brazilian starlet in the January transfer window and loan him back to Bordeaux for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign being discussed.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly demanding more than £50m for their young star, but United are not prepared to spend that much.

Malcom is said to have an agreement with the French club that he can leave at the end of the season. He has not got a release clause in his contract, so there is no set fee for which he can move on.

He joined Bordeaux from Corinthians in 2016. Having already clocked up 73 senior appearances for the Brazilian side, he has since played 76 games in his two-and-a-half seasons in France.