Man Utd planning to replace Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Mesut Ozil

Manchester United want to sign Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil on a free transfer and offload Henrikh Mkhitaryan next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to snap up his former Real Madrid player Ozil, aged 29, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

At that point, Mkhitaryan, who is already struggling for first team opportunities under Mourinho will become surplus to requirements, the report claims.

The 28-year-old joined United from Borussia Dortmund for £30m in summer 2016. With Ozil likely to command a salary close to £300,000-a-week if he leaves Arsenal as a free agent, Mourinho will need to free up space in his squad and his wage bill before his can sign the Germany international.

United are reportedly confident of being able to make their money back on Mkhitaryan, despite his patchy form since arriving in England.

Ozil worked with Mourinho for three seasons at the Bernabeu.