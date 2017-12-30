Man Utd and PSG on alert as Cristiano Ronaldo asks to be sold

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to leave the club and has asked the club to accept a realistic fee of €100m (£89m) for him, according to the Daily Record.

The Portugal international wants to make a fresh start away from the Bernabeu, where he has played since 2009, and is urging Los Blancos not to price him out of a transfer.

Long-term suitors Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been put on alert by the news that Ronaldo is prepared to move on.

The World Player of the Year’s representatives are said to have told United and PSG that their client is prepared to fight for a transfer if Madrid don’t agree to sell for a fee well below his £887m release clause.

It is very unlikely that the 32-year-old, who will turn 33 in February, would be allowed to leave mid-season, so any deal would be done next summer.