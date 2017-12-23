Man Utd readying £25m bid for Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon

Manchester United are preparing to table an opening bid of £25m for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, according to The Guardian.

United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning to sell England international Luke Shaw to make room in his squad for 17-year-old Sessegnon.

Championship side Fulham are reportedly keen to secure a fee of more than £30m for their academy product.

The Cottagers starlet has been tracked by the Red Devils’ scouts for some time and is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. Spurs had a deal worth more than £20m including add-ons rejected in the last transfer window, while European champions Madrid have watched Sessegnon in action on several occasions so far this season.

Tottenham are also interested in signing Sessegnon’s twin brother, Steven, who also plays for Fulham.

Sessegnon finished the European Under-19 Championship as joint-top scorer earlier this year and is tipped as one of English football’s brightest prospects.