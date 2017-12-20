Man Utd readying £90m bid for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is a £90m transfer target for Manchester United, according to The Sun.

Former Blues boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a reunion with Hazard at Old Trafford and is said to believe he can beat the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to the Belgium international’s signing.

Chelsea are keen to tie Hazard, aged 26, down to a new four-year contract, but he has so far refused to put pen to paper on the offer of a £300,000-a-week deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge as he continues to consider his options.

The report claims the playmaker is Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane’s top transfer target for next summer, but Mourinho apparently considers him to be the missing piece of the jigsaw for United.

The Red Devils would reportedly be prepared to beat the club, British and then world record £89m they paid to Juventus for Paul Pogba in order to sign Hazard.