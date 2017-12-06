Man Utd scouts watch Lazio’s Sergej-Milinkovic Savic vs Sampdoria

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action against Sampdoria last weekend, according to The Sun.

Manager Jose Mourinho will have received a glowing report after his target put in a game-changing performance, the article suggests.

With his side trailing with 11 minutes to go, Milinkovic-Savic produced a goal and assist to give Lazio a 2-1 win.

The 22-year-old first pounced on on a loose ball in the penalty area to fire his side level.

He then powered through midfield before playing the ball to team-mate Felipe Caicedo, who scored the winner.

The player’s agent, former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, has already confirmed United’s interest, while Lazio claim to have received offers of more than £60m for their starlet.

But Milinkovic-Savic signed a new contract just six months ago and is tied to Lazio until June 2022, so the Serie A side are in no hurry to sell him.