Man Utd to snap up Mesut Ozil for £8m

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will join Manchester United for £8m this summer, according to the Daily Star.

That is the signing-on fee reportedly being sought by Ozil’s representatives. The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer if, as looks increasingly likely, he does not put pen to paper on a new contract with the Gunners.

With no fee to pay, United are likely to be happy to invest a relatively modest sum of £8m in a player who cost Arsenal a fee of £42.5m when they signed him from Real Madrid in September 2013.

Ozil played for United boss Jose Mourinho during their time together at the Bernabeu, with Mourinho leaving shortly before Ozil’s move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Portuguese coach remains a big fan of the World Cup winner and would be keen to add him to his squad.