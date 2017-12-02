Man Utd star urges lucky mascot to attend Man City game

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has told his lucky mascot to come to next weekend’s top-of-the-table derby clash with Manchester City.

The mascot in question just happens to be world heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua.

Joshua was at the Emirates Stadium today to watch Smalling and his United team-mates record a 1-3 win over Arsenal.

After that result, Smalling is keen to see Joshua at next weekend to sprinkle more magic and help United close the gap on City.

He wrote: “Good to see lucky mascot @anthonyfjoshua at Arsenal today. Make sure you’re at the derby next weekend!”