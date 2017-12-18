Man Utd target under fire for blackface costume

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has been accused of racism after blacking up for a fancy dress costume.

The Atletico Madrid star was attending a 1980s-themed party and decided to go dressed as one of the Harlem Globetrotters. Unwisely, the France international donned an afro wig and painted his face black for his costume.

He then shared a photo of his dodgy outfit on Twitter and was swiftly rebuked.

Griezmann initially tried to play down the controversy.

He wrote (in French): “Calm down guys, I’m a fan of the Harlem Globetrotters and the good times… It’s a tribute.”

But both the initial photo and his defence were soon deleted.

Griezmann, a long-term transfer target for United, has been linked with a big-money summer move to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old’s actions have predictably sparked several memes poking fun at him. In one, his blackface character is added to the France side that played against England earlier this year. On that occasion, Olivier Giroud was Les Bleus’ only white outfield player.

A screenshot with Griezmann blacked up taking Giroud’s place in the side has been doing the rounds on social media.