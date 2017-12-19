Man Utd team news for Bristol City game

Manchester United face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday evening in their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will start the match. The Armenia international has not played since his substitute appearance against Brighton on November, with player and manager reported to have fallen out in a video analysis session after that game.

But speaking at his press conference after last weekend’s Premier League win at West Bromwich Albion, Mourinho indicated that Mkhitaryan would be involved in this game.

He said: “He [Mkhitaryan] can [be back]. I am making a few changes for the match, but not many because Bristol City are one of the best teams in the Championship.

“For me now, the Championship is not the Championship of five or 10 years ago. The Championship is now high-quality teams with lots of players that could be playing in the Premier League easily. So we need to take the game really seriously. I am going to make a few changes and it is possible Micki is involved.”

Also available for selection is star midfielder Paul Pogba, who has served his three match ban. Mourinho must decide whether to let him blow off the cobwebs or keep the France international fresh for Saturday’s game at Leicester City.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero is likely to start in place of David De Gea, while Axel Tuanzebe was omitted from the under-23 that drew with Leicester last night and looks set to be involved.

Antonio Valencia is often rested for midweek games. The hamstring injury he picked up at the Hawthorns makes it almost certain he will be left out.

And midfielder Nemanja Matic, who has been managing an injury in recent weeks, is also set to be rested.